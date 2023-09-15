Corporate People's Choice Awards to hold on November 17

Graphic Online Sep - 15 - 2023 , 15:06

This year’s Corporate People's Choice Awards is scheduled to come off on November 17 at Movenpic Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Themed, “Commending Remarkable Business Excellence: A Voyage of Enduring Client Satisfaction and Exceptional Operations. Navigating with Consistency and Sophistication to Embrace Evolving Trends and Customer Needs”, the upcoming event, organized by Maven Communications, is intended to celebrate and honour exceptional business entities making meaningful contributions to Ghana’s economy.

Potential awardees are rated by corporate professionals through a comprehensive marketing survey which is conducted among professional workers, with the research poll serving as a representative sample of Middle-and-High income earners.

The winners will be assessed by star ratings especially in areas of providing quality products, exceptional services, embracing innovation and technology, and fulfilling their corporate social responsibility while upholding brand consistency and goodwill.

The awards scheme follows an inclusive and engaging process that empowers industry professionals and the public to participate in the recognition and selection of outstanding business choices.

The process includes selection and validation where votes are carefully tallied and verified to ensure accuracy and fairness in the selection process.

A panel of industry experts will review the top-voted nominees and validates their eligibility and compliance with the awards' criteria.

The criteria for the selection of awardees are Quality Product, Quality Service, Corporate Social Responsibility and Innovation and Technology.

According to the organisers, the Corporate People’s Choice Award provides many benefits and recognition to corporate bodies among which include Peer and Public Validation, Enhanced Brand Reputation, Networking and Collaboration and Publicity and Exposure.

The awarding board is chaired by Mr. Stephen Djaba, who is also a Board Member of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), and the National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Other members are Mr. Evans Hockey, Board Secretary, and Management Consultant and Lecturer, Hon. Gorge Boahen Oduro, Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mrs. Melvina Amoafo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Depositories (GH) Ltd., Dr. Edward Amporful, Chief Pharmacist Cocoa Clinic, and Madam Peggy Ama Donkor, Manager - Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The others are Mr. Seth Nagai, Deputy Procurement Manager of COCOBOD, Chartered Member- Institute of Procurement and Supply UK and a Chartered member – Institute of Logistics and Transport, UK.