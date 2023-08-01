Communications Ministry holds mentorship session for Girls-In-ICT programme

Mohammed Fugu Aug - 01 - 2023 , 14:57

Some female professionals in the digital space have encouraged young girls to embrace programmes in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and also take advantage of the opportunities it offers people globally.

They indicated that with the desire and determination, young girls can take up opportunities in ICT and even create jobs for themselves in future.

Given the evolution of Digitalisation, there was the need for girls to remain focused and take up the challenge in order not to be left behind.

Mentorship

The female IT professionals were speaking at a mentorship session organised for young girls as part of the Girls-In-ICT programme in Tamale.

Drawn from the telecommunications, academia, and Civil engineering industries among others, the speakers took the beneficiaries through topics such as career paths in ICT, emotional intelligence, public speaking, time Management, reproductive Health, among others.

About 1000 girls drawn from the various districts in Northern Ghana benefited from the Girls-In-ICT programme.

The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) in collaboration with its agencies.

Experiences

Sharing her experience, an ICT Tutor at the EP college of Education in Bimbilla, Alimatu Sadia Shirazu, said growing up in a deprived community life was very tough but she braced the odds to make it.

"Growing up, I had nobody to guide me make the right decisions and career choice, I didn't even have access to a computer not to talk of learning it," she said.

She advised the girls to prioritise their education by studying hard irrespective of the challenges they may be faced with.

For her part, the Principal of the Dabokpa Technical Institute, Mariama Mahama advised the girls to be discipline and take their education seriously.