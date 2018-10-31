Communal violence claims one life at Krachi Nchumuru

BY: Mary Anane-Amponsah
Library photo
A communal violence that broke out between the Boafiri and Anyinaman communities in the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Volta Region has resulted in the death of one person while another is seriously injured.

The violence was as a result of sporadic shootings, allegedly orchestrated by the Boafiri community yesterday as a form of protest over a land dispute between them and the people of Anyinaman.

The body of the deceased, identified as Kwesi Yohannes, 20, has been deposited at the Kete Krachi Government morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the 50-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds, is on admission at the same hospital.

His identity had not been established as of the time of going to press.

Currently, there is a heavy police presence in the two communities to ensure calm.


Briefing

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Ebenezer Doku, told the Daily Graphic that about 10a.m., he received news that violence had erupted between the two communities.

He said the District Commander at Krachi Nchumuru, reported that the Kontihene of Begamse, Nana Willi, had made a complaint of sporadic shootings between the two communities.

Mr Doku said following the report, the police went to the scene and found out that there had been incidents of shooting, following which a 50-year-old man had been hit by a bullet.

The victim was then taken to hospital.

He said further investigations conducted on the spot led to the retrieval of the body of Yohannes, with multiple gunshots, 300 metres away from the scene of violence.

Mr Doku said no arrest had been made but the police were pursuing the perpetrators. He added that the district security committee had arranged to meet the feuding parties tomorrow.

Schools

Meanwhile, the Daily Graphic has gathered that two basic schools in the Krachi Nchumuru area have been temporarily shut down following the incident.