Communal violence claims one life at Krachi Nchumuru

A communal violence that broke out between the Boafiri and Anyinaman communities in the
Krachi Nchumuru District in the Volta Region has resulted in the death of one person while another is seriously injured .
The violence was as a result of sporadic shootings, allegedly orchestrated by the Boafiri community yesterday as a form of protest over a land dispute between them and the people of Anyinaman.
The body of the deceased, identified as Kwesi Yohannes, 20, has been deposited at the Kete Krachi Government morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the 50-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds, is on admission at the same hospital.
His identity had not been established as of the time of going to press.
Currently, there is a heavy police presence in the two communities to ensure calm.
