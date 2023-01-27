Collapsed Mampong-Ejura bridge to be fixed soon - Roads Minister

A collapsed bridge that connects Mampong and Ejura in the Ashanti Region will be fixed soon, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has said.
Barely eight months ago, the bridge which links Kumasi through Mampong to Ejura and Yeji in the Bono East Region caved in following consistent spill over of Tatafro, a stream that runs under the concrete bridge. With time, the bridge became weak and finally got submerged by the water and subsequently overflowed its banks unto the major street and some nearby farms.
The development has since affected road users, most especially traders who on daily basis visit Ejura, a major food basket of the country.
Now, road users are left with no option but to use the Mampong township road through the Amaniampong Senior High School and the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) route in order to access the major highway.
The situation continues to heighten traffic congestion within the Mampong township, especially on Mondays which is a market day at Ejura.
Working visit
The minister gave the assurance when he, together with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, and some experts from the Ghana Highway Authority, inspected the caved-in bridge, as part of his one day working visit to the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
The rest include Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Member of Parliament for Mampong who is also a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; and the Municipal Chief Executives of Mampong, Thomas Appiah Kubi, and Ejura-Sekyedumase, Dr Kingsley Osei.
Mr Amoako-Attah assured the people of the government’s commitment to construct other road networks within the metropolis, including the deplorable stretch leading to the dam, the main source of water for residents of Mampong and its neighbouring communities.
The delegation earlier called on the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, at his palace where he expressed gratitude to the government for its intention to fix the bridge, which he admitted had adversely affected economic activities in the area.
The minister later inspected 9.5 kilometer township roads (75 per cent complete), at Kenyasi in the Kwabre East District, as well as the ongoing Atonsu-Lake Road project, which is also progressing steadily.