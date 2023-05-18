Citi FM explains disruption during interview with Deputy Finance Minister; station back on air

Kweku Zurek May - 18 - 2023 , 10:22

Citi 97.3 FM, a leading radio station based in Accra, has explained that the disruption during today's (May 18, 2023) edition of the morning show was a sudden thunder and lightning strike that affected the station's power system.

The radio station in a statement said the weather phenomena which occurred during an interview with the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, trigged a precautionary power disconnection by technicians to ensure the safety of personnel.

Speaking after the station returned on air after 9.30 am, the host of the Citi Breakfast Show and General Manager, Bernard Avle said the incident triggered fire alarms, so the broadcasters and their guests had to leave the studios and switch off power systems without explanation to prevent damage to equipment.

"We have come back on air because everything has been resolved now and in the period that we were rushed out of the studio, the Fire Service, Ambulance Service and Police got here quickly to check", he said.

Read the entire statement below;

1. Citi 97.3 FM deeply regrets to announce an unforeseen disruption to today’s edition of the Citi Breakfast Show. A thunder and lightning strike affected our power system at 8:20 am, prompting a precautionary power disconnection by our technicians for safety.

2. Our dedicated team is diligently resolving the electrical and technical issues to restore broadcasting promptly.

3. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Further updates will be provided.

4. We extend grateful acknowledgement to the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, and the National Ambulance Service for their swift response, ensuring personnel safety.

5. All staff members are safe.

6. Thank you for your unwavering support. We’re committed to a swift resolution and resuming quality programming.