Christmas Charity Bazaar organised in support of an academy for less fortunate children in Accra

In the spirit of the season of giving, Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, in collaboration with a selected number of embassies in Ghana, will open its doors on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 of November to the general public for the first ever Christmas Charity Bazaar aimed at raising funds for the Street Academy.
Participating embassies include Israel, Japan, Spain, Germany, India, Türkίye, New Zealand, Morocco, Hungary, South Africa, France, and the Ghana Italian Women Association (GIWA) representing Italy.
The Christmas Charity Bazaar will run from 11am to 5pm on both days, with an entry fee of GHS 20 for adults, which will be donated in aid of less fortunate children under the care of Street Academy – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which looks after over six hundred children using education, culture and sports to expose their talents whilst offering free basic health care. In addition, the supporting embassies will donate 50 percent of all proceeds from their sales to the charity.
Whether you are looking to grab a few items for Christmas, taste new delicacies from various countries or are interested in wellness, there will be something for everyone with a variety of stands offering a selection of jewellery, local accessories, art and craft from recycled materials, locally made body oils, soap as well as chocolates.
Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen, General Manager of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra said, “This is such an exciting project and I am really looking forward to seeing the wonderful impact the funds raised will have on these children being taken care of by the Street Academy. I am especially grateful to our sponsors, as well as the various embassies that are collaborating with us for this Christmas Charity Bazaar. Although we may be of varied origins, we unanimously understand the language of kindness and their enthusiasm, passion and support have made all this possible”, she said. “We would like to encourage the general public to join us; taste traditional dishes from the various nationalities, buy lots of items at affordable prices and have a great time with your family and friends as you support this worthy cause”.
For more information about this event, call the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra at 0302611000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..