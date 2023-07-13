Christian International school presents cinema van to X’tian organisation

Daily Graphic Jul - 13 - 2023 , 12:27

The Ghana Christian International High School (GCHIS), a private school in Accra, has presented a brand new cinema van to Challenge Enterprises of Ghana, a Christian organisation, for the screening of films in communities where the people are either predominantly non-literate or are financially handicapped to afford religious literature.

The customised Toyota van, which is part of the school’s corporate social responsibility, is equipped with LCD projectors and other accessories for showing films.

It brings to three the number of vans in the Challenge fleet.

Appreciation

At a thanksgiving and presentation event in Accra, the Chairman of Challenge Enterprises, Sam Okudzeto, thanked the board and management of the school for the donation and assured them that the van would be put to full use.

Operations

The Managing Director of Challenge Enterprises, Immanuel Kofi Agama, estimated that the three vans travelled at least, 7,200 kilometres annually, showing some 300 films across the denominational divide.

“An estimated audience of 500,000 watch the showings and about 120,000 gospel tracts and scripture booklets are distributed at the showings.

“During these showings, churches are planted, others experience revival and tens of thousands of people come to faith in Jesus Christ as Saviour and Lord,” he said.

Impact

Recounting the impact of the film screenings, Mr Agamah mentioned an incident in July 2014 when an 18-year-old orphaned single mother of two who had resorted to prostitution to fend for herself and drinking of alcohol, hoping to drown her problems, decided to end her life and the life of her two children until she encountered the cinema van.

“Unable to find any solution, she decided to set herself and the children ablaze so that they will all die together.

Somehow, providence led her steps to a place at Nyanyano in the Central Region where a Challenge cinema van was showing a film.

She surrendered her life to God that day and is now rehabilitated,” he said.

Present at the event were Emeritus Prof. Stephen Adei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ghana Christian International High School; Timothy Adei, Chief Executive Officer of GCHIS; Dr Shola Safo-Duodu, member of the board of trustees of Challenge Enterprises of Ghana, and Seth Fiati of Stelin Automotive, a friend of Challenge Enterprises who designed the customisation of the cinema van.