CHRAJ: Man files a complaint after being forced to weed by soldiers

Mr James Harry Obeng has filed a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) after he says he was made to weed for one hour by two soldiers.
Mr Obeng, a journalist, told the Ghanaian Times newspaper that he was manhandled by the two military men at Michelle Camp on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Mr Obeng said the soldier, whose names he gathered were Owusu and Mensah, made him weed for one hour before they released him.
After he was released, he went to the Mataheko police station to make a complaint against the two military officers but the police asked him to take the matter to the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).
Although CHRAJ has been petitioned on the matter, the Country Director for Amnesty International, Robert Akoto Amoafo in an interview with Citi News said the police should have shown more empathy towards the victim.
“The police could have done more than just directing the person. The police could have taken the charge. Escorted the person through whatever process there are, so that person has confidence that they reported to the police and the right thing has been done rather than redirecting the person. The police could have done more than redirecting the journalist to CHRAJ was not enough,” he said.
