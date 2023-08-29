Chief of Staff among high-profile personalities to grace Chartered Institute of Realtors launch

GraphicOnline Aug - 29 - 2023 , 06:42

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, is set to grace the launch of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) in Ghana.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 30, at 10 a.m. at the Africa Trade House in Accra, located opposite Cedi House, Ridge.

Distinguished guests expected to join the grand launch include Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education; Mr. Firas Jaber, Chartered Institute of Realtors; and Mr. George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

This exclusive event is strictly by official invitation and will gather dignitaries from the highest echelons of government, members of the Diplomatic Corps, prominent state figures, and key stakeholders in the real estate industry. Attendees will encompass real estate developers, both local and international, suppliers, construction firms, investors, and major banks operating within the real estate sector.

The establishment of the Chartered Institute of Realtors aims to provide opportunities for real estate industry practitioners to enhance their knowledge, skills, standards, and experiences to meet global benchmarks. The real estate sector in Africa is experiencing rapid growth due to factors such as urbanization, population expansion, and increased foreign investments.

Across the globe, particularly in economically advanced nations, real estate has been a catalyst for development, generating employment for a diverse range of individuals with various skill sets and backgrounds. Destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, and New York have gained international renown for their architectural achievements, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Africa is also witnessing substantial growth in its real estate sector. Governments are increasingly involved in providing housing for citizens, particularly in the low-income demographic, to address the basic need for shelter.

Considering the industry's rapid global expansion, it has become imperative for both aspiring and established players to acquire the necessary tools to enhance their performance within the sector. The launch of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) seeks to fulfil this need. The institute envisions a series of seminars and workshops with accomplished speakers, educators, and industry professionals from esteemed institutions worldwide, bringing their expertise to the table.

In the future, the institute plans to establish itself as a professional body that offers educational and training courses to its members, aligning with its mission to elevate the standards and practices within the real estate industry on a global scale.