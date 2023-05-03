Chief Justice inaugurates Circuit Court at Assin South

Daily Graphic May - 03 - 2023 , 07:46

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, have jointly inaugurated a modern circuit court at Kyekyewere/Nsuaem at Assin South in the Central Region to promote effective justice delivery in the district.

The facility was funded from the Common Fund, and has a residence for the judge and a solar-powered borehole.

Other auxiliaries are the Registrar's office, ICT room, bailiffs office and a standby generator.

Admonition

Justice Yeboah admonished the judiciary staff who would be posted to the court to keep it neat and ensure prompt maintenance.

Rev. Fordjour, who is also a Deputy Minister of Education, commended the Chief Justice for spearheading judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery in the country.

He thanked the Apimanim and Atandansu Traditional Council for releasing land for the project.

Acknowledgment

Rev. Fordjour acknowledged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's immense investment in justice delivery and promised to continue to lobby for more development projects “for the good people of Assin South”.

In a welcome address the Assin South District Chief Executive, Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah, in a message delivered on her behalf by the District Coordinating Director, Kwasi Awuku, acknowledged the role of her predecessor who started work on the facility, and she, in collaboration with Rev. Fordjour came and completed it.

“That is why we are here today witnessing this hallmark achieved by the current NPP government, and to be commissioned by His Lordship Chief Justice Anin Yeboah," she said.

She also urged the personnel of the Ghana Police Service not to go to Assin Fosu or Cape Coast but to direct the appropriate cases to the court for efficient and timely delivery of justice.

"Likewise, as citizens, let’s put the court to good use by allowing justice to take its course," she stated.