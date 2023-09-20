Chief Imam, Qatari Ambassador inaugurate learning centre

Daily Graphic Sep - 20 - 2023 , 11:17

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and the Qatari Ambassador to Ghana, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Homaid, have inaugurated a multipurpose edifice to serve as a mosque and a learning centre for Muslims within the Abokobi area.

The one-storey building is part of the middle eastern nation’s charity mission in the country.

Known as the Al-Rahma Centre for learning (Mercy Centre), the building located at Abokobi in the Ga East Municipal District, has three classrooms, a head teacher’s office, toilet, bathroom, borehole and a backyard compound capable of hosting about 400 people at a time.

Each classroom has the capacity to hold 40 students, with the mosque situated at the ground level capable of hosting 430 worshippers.



Learning the Holy Qu’ran

Sheikh Sharubutu, who earlier cut the sod for the construction of the edifice in 2017, said it would provide the needed avenue for Muslims of all ages interested in learning how to read and memorise the Holy Qu’ran and its meaning and significance in order to learn some moral values in the society.

He expressed the hope that the centre, through the learning orientation it offered, would equip children to grow to become faithful companions of the Holy prophet of Islam so much that worldly concepts such as work, businesses or wealth would not deter them from being devoted to the worship of Allah.

The Islamic Cleric urged the community members and Imams to work together to maintain the place so that future generations would also benefit from it.

Mahmoud Jibriel, who donated the parcel of land for the construction of the centre, also expressed his gratitude to the Qatar Charity team for fully financing the project and reiterated the call on the Muslim community to participate in the maintenance and full utilisation of the centre.

He stated that he was moved to donate the land because he believed that it was imperative for both Muslim men and women to study the Holy Qu’ran.

Qatar Charity

The Country Director of Qatar Charity, Hasan Owda, also commended all partners who played various roles towards the success of the project and thanked the national Chief Imam for his relentless efforts.

He stated that the charity’s mission of kind gestures to society had just begun and called for continuous cooperation between the organisation, communities and all stakeholders to enable the Qatar Charity to support government efforts to provide quality health care, educational support and livelihood empowerment programmes.

Mr Owda used the opportunity to highlight some projects which were recently inaugurated by the organisation including a clinic at Bisikan in Wa, a mosque, borehole, classroom at Dodowa, a borehole each at the Liberia camp at Buduburam, and at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region as well as two mosques at Ablekuma in Accra.