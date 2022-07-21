Chief builds TVET centre to train youth

In a bid to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and make the youth employable at Akwasiso, a mining community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, the chief of the area has built a multi-purpose vocational centre to train at least 100 females in various trades and save them from indulging in social vices.
For a start, the chief, Nana Kwakye Gyimah Yeboah II, has recruited 41 females, mainly school dropouts and young mothers to undergo training in hairdressing and dressmaking.
The facility is also to serve as a practical training centre for TVET students within the catchment area to build their capacities with employable skills.
Plans are also afoot to introduce some male-dominated programmes including plumbing to engage some male youth.
Subsequently, mining firm, Asanko Gold, has lent a helping hand with the provision of industrial sewing machines, tabletop sewing machines, hair driers and accessories valued at hundreds of Ghana cedis.
Already the company has built similar facilities at Manso Nkran and Bontefufuo in the Amansie South and West districts of the region respectively training about 500 youth.
Stakeholder engagement and external relations of Asanko, Jerry John Dua, said the training of the youth was to make them competitive in getting employment in the mines.
He said the chief's initiative tied into the vision and policy of the mines in reducing unemployment in its catchment areas.
The chief, Nana Yeboah II, called for more collaboration between the mine and the communities to duplicate such facilities to save the youth in indulging in unacceptable behaviours.
He said 61 females initially applied to be trained but only 41 showed up to begin the first phase with the hope of achieving its targets in the coming years.