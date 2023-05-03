Central University refurbishes KATECO library

Benjamin Xornam Glover May - 03 - 2023 , 12:38

The Central University (CU) Library Directorate has refurbished the library of Kaneshie Senior High Technical School (KATECO) in the Greater Accra Region.

The renovation was a gesture of social service offered by the university’s library directorate as part of its 25th anniversary and the Library Week Celebration of the university.

The Librarian in charge of the CU Library Directorate, Francisca Yaba Asante, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the 25th Library Week celebration of the Central University, said the refurbishment of the KATECO library was in line with the university’s objectives of impacting lives in society.

She explained that the directorate settled on KATECO library because the school was closer to where the Central University library started 25 years ago.

“The importance of a school library cannot be overemphasised, and that is what motivated us to undertake this project as a directorate,” she said and added that a library was a storehouse of knowledge, a vital and an indispensable aspect of every academic or scholarly institution.

Commendation

Mrs Asante commended the management of Central University for supporting the Library Directorate to refurbish the KATECO Library which, she said, had been adopted by the CU Library and entreated the staff and students who would be the users of the facility to take very good care of it and make maximum use of the resources.

The Headmaster of KATECO, Paul Agyiri Mensah, was grateful to CU for the intervention.

The 25th Library Week celebration of the CU Library Directorate was on the theme: “25 years of raising virtuous and transformational leaders, the role of CU Library”.

Mrs Asante disclosed that the CU Library had grown from a single or one library on one campus 25 years ago to nine libraries on three campuses.

According to her, the library, as part of its growth, had been teaching Information Literacy Skills as part of the university-wide courses for level 100 students for close to five years.

This course, she explained, imbibed in students a lifelong skill that enabled them to do effective and efficient learning and research in their academic work at the Central University and beyond.

She said the CU Library in 2020 created a motivational corner in the CU libraries to serve as a Counselling Centre and a place for users of the facility to distress, a move which was yielding positive outcomes.

Knowledge bank

The Chairman of the Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries, Dr Mac-Anthony Cobblah, in a speech read on his behalf by the Librarian of the Accra Technical University, Dr Florence Dedzoe-Dzokoto Plocky, appealed to the management of Central University to make the library a facility of choice and the knowledge bank, and contribute to the raising of transformational leaders for the nation and the world.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of CU, Prof. John Ofosu-Anim, said libraries were the nerve centres of most academic institutions; thus it was important for the students to cultivate the habit of visiting the library to access information and build on the stock of knowledge acquired from the lecture halls.