Central Region receives 2.5 tonnes seeds to boost rice production

The management of the Rice Value Chain Improvement Project (RVCIP), being implemented with support from the Korean government, has handed over 2,500 kg (2.5 tonnes) of certified high quality rice seeds to the Central Regional Coordinating Council to boost rice production.
The consignment, which is high yielding and disease resistant is for distribution to rice farmers and other interested agencies, to promote rice production across the region.
The move is another boost to the region’s rice revolution targeted at making the region a major rice production hub in the country.
This consignment brings to about 25,000 kilogramme (kg) the total certified seeds given out to farmers in the region by the RVCIP.
The RVCIP is an $8 million project under the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).
About RVCIP
The RVCIP, launched in June 2021, is a project to improve the rice value chain in the Central Region.
The project is funded by the government of Korea through KOICA, with the prime goal of improving the quality of life of farmers in the region through increased rice output, strengthened post-harvest management capacity, improved rice processing and packaging and strengthened capacity for farmer-based organisations, as well as marketing support.
The project is being implemented in five districts of the Central Region with 765 farmers and the beneficiary districts include Gomoa East, Assin Central, Assin North, Assin South and Twifo Atti-Morkwa.
To further spread the impact of the RVCIP across the region, a subsidiary programme dubbed the “Central Region Movement for Planting One More Square Metre of Rice for the Next Generation” was launched by the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan.
Addressing the ceremony, the Country Director of KOICA, Moon Heon Kong noted that rice had become an essential staple on the Ghanaian menu and with its value going far beyond what it was traditionally known for.
He said rice had become an important commodity and was supporting the food security and nutritional needs of Ghanaians.
He stated that the estimated $500 million used to import rice onto the Ghanaian market could significantly reduce with initiatives such as the Central Region Movement for Planting One More Square Metre of Rice for the Next Generation.
“This is a progressive initiative and it will eventually help preserve the country’s hard earned foreign exchange, help create jobs with livelihoods around the value chain activities, contribute to local economic development and many other benefits,” he stated.
He commended Mrs Assan for her passion for the project, which he noted would support the country to attain self-sufficiency in rice production, reduce hunger and end poverty.
Mrs Assan urged all to develop the interest and be part of the initiative to enhance food security and promote health.
She observed that the region’s arable lands were good for rice production, saying with determination and consistent effort the region could produce enough rice for itself and the country.