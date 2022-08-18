CCPTC staff receive multiple awards at North Tongu Nurses and Midwives week celebration

The North Tongu District Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have climaxed the 2022 week celebration with a grand durbar and award ceremony.
This is the first award ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two staff of the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Centre (CCPTC) - Nurse in charge, Ms. Ethel Tekpor and Mrs Comfort Mawusi Wormenor received multiple awards.
Two alumni of the CCPTC, Ms. Eadbertha Shiela Appiah (Torgorme Health Centre) and Ms. Regina Ansah (Fakpoe CHPS) also received awards.
See the awards won by the CCPTC staff and alumni below:
A. 2019/2020
North Tongu District
Overall Best Nurse: Ethel Tekpor
2nd Runner Up: Ms. Regina Ansah
Regional Level (Volta/ Oti)
2nd Runner Up: Ethel Tekpor
B. 2020/2021
North Tongu District
1st Runner up: Mrs Comfort Mawusi Wormenor
2nd Runner Up: Ms. Eadbertha Shiela Appiah
C. 2021/2022
North Tongu District
Overall Best Nurse: Mrs Comfort Mawusi Wormenor
Regional Level (Volta/ Oti)
8th position: Mrs Comfort Mawusi Wormenor