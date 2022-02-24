Businessman Hassan Zein wins injunction against A Plus

Lawyers for Ghanaian businessman, Mr Hassan Zein, Crown Legal Bureau have secured an injunction restraining Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A Plus from publishing alleged defamatory comments about him until the final determination of a substantive legal suit.
Mr Zein's lawyer, Justice Abdulai after an Accra High Court sitting at the General Jurisdiction 1 on Monday, February 21, 2022, advised the general public against republishing the said alleged defamatory comments.
It will be recalled that the businessman sued A Plus for defamation in December last year.
Mr Zein alleged that the defendant's use of his picture along with alleged defamatory comments posted on Facebook on December 6, 2021, were calculated to injure and destroy his hard-earned reputation.
He is seeking among others general damages of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHS 10,000,000.00) and an order directed at A Plus to retract the said defamatory comment and picture through the same medium used in defaming him.
Mr Zein also wants a perpetual injunction against the defendant from ever defaming him and an order for the payment of exemplary and punitive damages.