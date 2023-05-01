Building collapses at Adenta West
Building collapses at Adenta West

Building collapse at Adenta; One person confirmed dead, 3 injured

Enoch Darfah Frimpong

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured in the Monday building collapse incident at Adenta in Greater Accra.

The deceased was trapped in the rubble for several hours and was retrieved dead.

Three others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

The storey building was under construction and collapsed on Monday afternoon.

A rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) responded in an attempt to rescue the trapped person.

Video below shows an excavator at the site trying to remove the rubble to rescue the trapped person.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Tag Cloud

| Ghana Politics Today  

News in Ghana | News Today | Ghana News

| Daily Graphic News |

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |