Building collapse at Adenta; One person confirmed dead, 3 injured

Enoch Darfah Frimpong May - 01 - 2023 , 18:40

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured in the Monday building collapse incident at Adenta in Greater Accra.

The deceased was trapped in the rubble for several hours and was retrieved dead.

Three others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

The storey building was under construction and collapsed on Monday afternoon.

A rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) responded in an attempt to rescue the trapped person.

Video below shows an excavator at the site trying to remove the rubble to rescue the trapped person.