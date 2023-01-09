Bomaa chieftaincy dispute: One person gunned down

One person has been gunned down in a chieftaincy dispute at Bomaa in the Ahafo Region.
There are disagreements over the installation of a new chief in the area.
There is heavy security presence in the town and the youth have been urged to exercise restraint.
The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has said the Bomaa area is under the Dormaa paramountcy.
The chiefs and some people of the area on their part have challenged that position by the Dormaahene and insisted that they owe allegiance to Asanteman and therefore will continue their allegiance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Following the death of the chief of Bomaa, the chieftaincy dispute has been re-ignited in the area.
Some chiefs from Bomaa recently called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pledge their continued allegiance.
The Dormaahene on his part initiated moves to install a new chief at Bomaa and this has resulted in the shooting incident leading to the death of one person and injuries to others.
The Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has moved in to intervene.
more to follow…
