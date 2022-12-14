Bishop Speaks AME Zion Church marks 50th milestone

The Bishop Speaks AME Zion Church in Accra has climaxed its 50th anniversary celebrations with a call on Ghanaians to be hopeful of a rebound economy.
The Presiding Prelate of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, Rev. Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, who said this, noted that with the right strategies, the country would go through the problem.
“I see what we are going through as a turbulence and I strongly believe that with the right actions, with the right strategies we would go through this turbulence.
“If we are not careful, we would become overwhelm and if we are not careful and we become overwhelmed by the negatives, we would lose hope and when people in a community lose hope and they don’t find strength and encouragement from from one another within that community, is the beginning of the destruction of that community. So I believe strongly that there is hope,” he said.
Celebrations
The 50th anniversary celebrations, which was on the theme: “Serving Our Flocks and Enhancing Our Family Bond”, was marked with the cutting of an anniversary cake.
The church was established by Rev. Sir George Zormelo on April 23, 1972, then pastor in charge of the AME Zion Church at Mamprobi with the support of some members resident in Accra New Town and its surrounding areas.
Rev. Dr Dogbe noted that party politics was hurting and destroying the country, adding that when Ghanaians started looking at things beyond party politics and started looking at the humanity of one another, telling the truth to one another with love, with a mindset to build together “I believe we would get there, that’s why I am hopeful”
As a person of faith, he said Ghanaians should pray and work hard.
On road safety ahead of the yuletide, he urged drivers to be patient and careful on the road to prevent accidents, adding that some of the things that happened on the road around the yuletide were driven by greed and selfishness.
“Drivers being in a hurry to make many trips in a day to capitalise on the numerous passengers available and as they speed, they disregard human lives,” he said.
Rev. Dr Dogbe called for dialogue between government and labour on its debt restructuring programme,
“Everybody is experiencing the economic challenge and no one is immune from it. I believe the way forward is through dialogue ...because solution does not lie in the head of one person. Labour, government, policy makers, everybody must come together and let’s dialogue over the programmes, let’s dialogue over the strategies,” he said.
Tribute
The Pastor in charge of the Bishop Speaks AME Zion Church, Rev. Dixon Worlanyo Pomeyie, paid glowing tribute to the heroes and heroines who laboured for the establishment of the church.
“We say Ayekoo to them because they have fought a good fight and have kept the faith. To the past shepherds of the church, we recognise the various contributions each of you have made in the 50 years journey,” he said.
He said as members celebrated the Lord’s goodness and faithfulness to the church, they were being reminded to enhance their family bonds not only within it but extend it to the community that members belonged to.