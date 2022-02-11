Bench warrant for oil and gas ‘capos’

An Accra Circuit court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of Jadarls Energy Ghana Limited, an oil and natural gas company, for an alleged issue of dud cheques and failing to honour an invitation of the police to assist with Investigations.
Jeremiah Darlington Quainoo is said to have issued eight cheques with the face value GH¢285,500 each to be drawn by the complainant in the case but they were all dishonoured.Follow @Graphicgh
The court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of another accused person in the case, Mawutor Kpodo, who was managing a project on behalf of a multinational oil and gas company but was said to have diverted GH¢1 million out of a GH¢1.2 million meant for a project of the company without the knowledge of the management of the company.
The court, presided over by Mr Maldwyn Emmanuel Essandoh, in the warrant asked the police to produce the two suspects before the court on February 14, 2022.
Funds diversion
The facts of the case suggests that when Kpodo failed to deliver the project and he was confronted by managers of the oil and gas company he informed the company that the money was invested in an oil business with Quainoo promising a whopping profit.
Managers of the multinational oil and gas company invited Quainoo who admitted a business deal with Kpodo and also made a convincing representation that he was into a viable contract and could pay off the funds within some few months.
Later, Quainoo approached the multinational oil and gas company with a proposal that he needed an additional funds of GH¢1,500,000 to enable him to supply Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) product to some clients offshore.
Dud cheques
The company gave him the money with conditions.
In a bid to pay off the amount Quainoo issued eight cheques with face values of GH¢285,500 respectively to be drawn by complainant between September 23, 2021 and October 14,2021.
However, when the cheques were presented to the bank on the due dates they were dishonoured for lack of funds in the account of Quainoo.
On February 11, 2022, the case was reported to police for investigation and the suspects were invited to report at the police station to assist with investigation but they failed to honour the invitation.
Numerous invitations were further extended to the two suspects persons but they failed to honour all the invitations hence the decision to take a bench warrant for their arrest.