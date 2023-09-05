Be above poaching to support skills and knowledge transfer for institutional growth – MODEC urges trainees

Mabel Delassie Awuku (ISD) Sep - 05 - 2023 , 11:30

The Managing Director of Mitsui Ocean Development and Engineering Company (MODEC), Mr. Theophilus N. Ahwireng has called on benefactors of the Regional Maritime University-MODEC all female welder training programme, to serve their various institutions irrespective of the great opportunities open to them as a result of new exposures.

According to him, the tendency of poaching always has negative effects on institutional growth and leads to loss of skilled workers and also capable of affecting the morale of other staffs of the institution.

Mr. Ahwireng made the remarks during a short ceremony at the unity hall of the Regional Maritime University Monday to offer certificates to the seven young female welders who successfully completed the first RMU- MODEC all female welder training programme and the sponsorship of two instructors to the Welding and Fabrication Centre in Canada for the Canadian Welder Bureau level-2 certification.

“You are among a class of very few young women in the country with a world class skill in basic welding and I believe this will open many great opportunities for you and for new exciting careers” he told the beneficiaries.

The managing Director of MODEC also took time to congratulate Mr. Fareed Mohammed Amoah and Mr. Mark Amanie for taking the highly coveted CWB level 2 certification exam with excellent outcomes.

He urged them to make the skills acquired readily available to enhance, train and instruct many others to upgrade the level of specialist welding in Ghana, which he said was the objective of the fully funded programme by MODEC.

“The real work, begins now” he said adding that, it is expected that the skills acquired will be translated into actions and assured beneficiaries of MODEC’s consistent support in their career journey.

Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jnr. Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University was of the view that RMU and MODEC collaboration has proven to be a catalyst for change and explained further “this has ignited a spark that has the potential to blaze a trail of progress and as well touch the lives of exceptional individuals and their families, fostering a future filled with promises”.

“Looking ahead, our vision remains steadfast to aggressively continue to engage the industry players for the training and improved training of our students and the provision of continues development programs for participants as a way of bridging the gap between industry and academia” Dr. Brooks opined.

The training programme which was coordinated by the Regional Maritime University (RMU) and CPI training in partnership with Mitsui Ocean Development and Engineering Company (MODEC) seeks to empower and encourage more females to take up vocational courses relevant to the Maritime industry and its allied fields.