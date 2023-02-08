Assin State College receives Inner Strength Award

Arla Foods Ghana Limited, producers of Dano Milk, has presented an award to Assin State College for making substantial progress in the 2022 National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).
The award, dubbed “Inner Strength”, comes with GH₵7,000 worth of Dano products and a plaque.
A scholarship fund of GH₵10,000 is also to be presented to Stephen Nyamekye, who represented the college at the NSMQ.
The Dano Inner Strength Award initiative has been instituted to honour the courage and resilience of one less endowed school that makes it to at least the “money zone” of the NSMQ competition.
Presentation
Presenting the award, the General Manager of Arla, Vytautas Petronis, said: “At Dano, we want to give the chance to all the children across Ghana to have access to good and affordable nutrition that our Dano Milk provides”.
“Your team has demonstrated courage and resilience by taking on the big and well-established schools in the competition. You have shown us, by example, that with hard work and determination, year after year, everything is possible. I urge you not to stop but to keep on pushing yourself and your peers,” he added.
The Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, Wilson Agbeko, explained that the cash component, which was the first of its kind in the Inner Strength Awards, was added after the management of Arla Foods, in consultation with the school’s authorities, decided to support the needy, brilliant students.
“We realised that if we do nothing about the situation, then Stephen, although brilliant, will not be able to continue his education after Assin State College, hence the need to step in,” he added.
Mr Agbeko applauded Assin State College, and urged the school on to greater heights.
Appreciation
The Headmaster of the school, Ohene Nyarko, commended Arla Foods for the presentation to the school.
He said Assin State College’s journey in the NSMQ competition started in 2017, but the school, for two consecutive years, got eliminated in the one-eighth stage.
However, in 2022, the school made massive progress by getting to the quarter-finals stage as a result of hard work by both students and teachers.
He outlined the challenges of the school, and added that with the provision of adequate infrastructure and resources, Assin State College would achieve greater laurels.