Assin Fosu: Body of woman with slit throat retrieved by police

The remains of a teenager suspected to have been murdered and dumped on the Assin Fosu - Yamoransa highway was Monday retrieved by the police.
The lifeless body of the light-skinned female yet to be identified was found near Assin Fosu in the Central Region.
The body had been dumped near a fuel station.
The police have since conveyed the body to the mortuary at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
Police investigation is underway.
She is suspected to be around 18 and 19 years-old and had a slit throat.
She is yet to be identified.