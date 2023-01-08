Ashaiman: Four suspects arraigned for possession of 104 bags of suspected narcotics

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspects for the unlawful possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra Region.
The four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey and Daitey Mashack were arrested as part of a Police intelligence operation on January 5, 2023, while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege.
The Police in a statement said during the arrest, a suspect Daitey Mashack, the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 20,000.00).
"The loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money," the Police said in a statement on January 7, 2022.
The four suspects were subsequently put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, 6th January 2023, where they have been remanded into Police custody to re-appear on 23rd January 2023.
"We would like to commend the Police team for their dedication and commitment to the service of our dear country," the statement added.