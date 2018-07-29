Asantehene in Uganda for Kabaka of Buganda 25th anniv

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has arrived in Uganda for the 25th anniversary of the coronation of the Kabaka of Buganda, Roland Muwenda Mutebi II.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu is the Guest of Honour for the event, slated for July 31, which would attract a number of dignitaries from Uganda and around the world.
Buganda is recognised in Uganda as a constitutional monarchy, with an operational parliament.
Every year, the Kabaka attends two parliamentary sessions, one being the opening of the first session and the other, the closing of the last session of the year.
Graphic Online's Kwame Asare Boadu reports that while in Uganda for five-days, the Asantehene would also hold a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the presidential palace in the capital, Kampala, among other activities.