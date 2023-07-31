Asantehene in Trinidad and Tobago for a week's official visit

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 31 - 2023 , 13:07

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday for a week‘s official visit on the invitation of the government of the Caribbean nation.

He is the guest of honour for the Emancipation Day celebrations in that country.

Following the abolition of slavery in 1834, the African Diaspora established themselves and their cultures, leaving a unique mark on the tapestry of the history of Trinidad and Tobago. In 1985, the historic decision was made to memorialise the liberation of enslaved Africans with a public holiday.

The King left Kumasi on a direct flight and arrived at the Piarco International Airport in the capital Port of Spain where he was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr. Amery Browne; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon; the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell, and the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds.

Earlier on Saturday, an advance delegation traveling with the King including chiefs, courtiers and administrative staff departed from Kumasi, also on a direct flight.

A guard of honour was mounted by the Quarter Guard at the Piarco International Airport to welcome him.

Activities

Among other activities, the Asantehene will pay courtesy calls on the President, and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, attend a Trade and Investment Symposium to bolster trade and investment between Africa and the Caribbean, and speak at the Asantehene Distinguished Lecture at the University of the West Indies and University of Trinidad and Tobago, and also meet the Ashanti Diaspora.

Relations

Asante, Trindad and Tobago ties dates back to 1881 with the arrival of Prince Kofi Nti, son of Asantehene Kofi Karikari, in the Caribbean nation.

In 1883, Prince Kofi Nti designed a Signal Station which was built at Fort St. George, Port of Spain.