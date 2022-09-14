Appiatse reconstruction takes off

After months of preparatory works, the reconstruction of Appiatse in the Western Region has taken off.
A four-member team from the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL), the consultants for the project, is in Appiatse supervising the reconstruction.
The team, made up of consulting architects, civil, structural, electrical and mechanical engineers, is led by a senior architect, Walter Semordzi.
Civil works
The first phase of the project is expected to be completed between nine and 12 months, with six contractors engaged for the project.
They are currently busy laying the foundation blocks of the structures that were destroyed in the explosion earlier this year.
Earlier, Urban Roads, the utility companies and a team of surveyors did their mapping and pillaring, which paved the way for the contractors to start work. The digging of the foundation and block works are done, awaiting fi lling for compacting and concrete work.
A total of 600 houses and periphery structures that were destroyed on January 20, 2022, in the explosion are to be reconstructed at the estimated cost of more than GH¢70 million.
Housing units
Out of the estimated number of structures, some of the buildings have to be pulled down, while others, which passed the structural integrity test will be renovated or restored to their former state and handed over to the owners.
The commencement of the reconstruction of the first 124 housing units, is said to be as critical for more than a thousand inhabitants who are currently living with their friends and families.
The design
When the Daily Graphic visited the settlement camp recently, the available data indicated that 1,030 inhabitants were moved to a semicompleted building fitted with louvers and doors, which is safer compared to the tent, which hitherto exposed them to the harsh condition of the weather.
During his recent visit, the Western Regional Minister, Okyere DarkoMensah reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure the project was completed as promised.
He said the government would not let the people down and that a lot was being done to ensure that the project was delivered on time.
The minister commended the teamwork at the site aimed at delivering the project and called for more corporate support for the project.
Some of the residents who spoke with the Daily Graphic expressed their delight that the project had started as promised and expressed the hope that they would return home soon.
Background
In January, a DAF truck, which was carrying 10-tonne mine explosives from Maxam Ghana in Tarkwa Nsuaem en route to Chirano Gold Mines in the Western North Region, exploded.
The explosion occurred at Appiatse, a mining and farming community, which is between Bogoso and Bawdie, after the truck bumped into an accident involving a motorbike, a tricycle and a commercial vehicle.