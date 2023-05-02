Court of Appeal judge donates library to Ada Foah community

Benjamin Xornam Glover May - 02 - 2023 , 06:30

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Victor D. Ofoe, has inaugurated and handed over a library facility to the people of Ada Foah in the Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region.

The library complex is stocked with assorted books and other educational materials to encourage reading habits among young people and to empower them to fully realise their academic potential.

The facility, which boasts a 100-seater conventional library, a reception area, a storeroom, an office and washrooms, was handed over to the Ghana Library Authority.

It has become the 15th library in the Greater Accra Region and the first in the Ada East District under the Ghana Library Authority.

At the inauguration of the facility last Friday, Justice Ofoe, a native of Ada Foah, expressed excitement about the facility and the benefits he intended to bequeath to the youth in his community.

He said quality education at the basic level was critical in shaping the academic performance of children, hence the need to inculcate in them the habit of reading by making reading and learning materials available.

Full use

Justice Ofoe urged parents and teachers to get their children and pupils to make full use of the facility.

“Note that the library is yours.

It is an additional tool of learning we have added to what you already have.

The pupils should have a library book for use during the library period allocated on your timetable.

Let us together improve literacy.

Let us take advantage of this facility to improve the quality of education within the district,” he said.

“Together, let us get the child on the wheels towards self-development.

Let us raise their curiosity, knowledge, learning and the ability to discern information from misinformation.

The world is moving and education cannot be an option.

It is a must-have, whether to be a lawyer, mechanic, medical doctor, architect, mason, nurse, teacher, you need education and you cannot have education without reading,” he stressed.

Justice Ofoe thanked the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Ada Foah for giving out the parcel of land for the project, and also the Ada East District Assembly and the Ghana Library Authority for supporting the initiative.

Research facility

The Ada East District Director of Education, Moses Pormotey, entreated indigenous Ada citizens to develop the library into a research centre to pave the way for the research, preservation, restoration and marketing of the Dangme culture.

Commendation

The Chief Executive of the Ada East District Assembly, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, commended Justice Ofoe for his invaluable service to the community and the gift of a library.

She urged other natives of Ada and persons who had invested in waterfront properties to emulate the gesture by sponsoring similar projects in other parts of the district such as Kasseh, Big Ada and the various island communities to benefit children, especially.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the GLA, Edward Addo-Yobo, said the authority was ready to provide the necessary reading materials and services in order for the children in the community to derive maximum benefit from the library.

The Magistrate of the Ada Circuit Court, Paulina A. Kwakyewaa, thanked Justice Ofoe for the initiative, and advised the children of the community to take advantage of the library and spend their leisure time there to enrich their knowledge.