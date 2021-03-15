App, centre launched to fight domestic, gender-based violence

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has launched the BOAME App and the Orange Support Centre to support the fight against domestic and gender-based violence.
The BOAME App is an innovative platform that supports survivors of domestic and gender-based violence to talk to relevant resource persons, while the Orange Support Centre is a call centre with counseling units for survivors of such violence to call for help and talk to a resource person for advice.
The app was created to meet a specific need of the youth.
At the event, the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Charles Paul Iheanacho Abani, encouraged the UNFPA and the ministry to sustain the fight against domestic and gender-based violence.
"The fight against domestic violence and gender-based violence is one that starts from the very homes these victims come from, and I commend the UNFPA and the ministry for this great work to help the survivors of domestic and gender-based abuse," he stated.
The Country Representative of the UNFPA, Mr Niyi Ojuolape, stated as he launched the app that the youth were now going digital, and with technology, the demands of the youth would be met.
Friendly environment
"Most youth are now technologically inclined, and so the main vision for developing the app is to bring the youth together by creating a friendly environment for them to talk to resource persons in their own comfort," he stated.
The Head of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, Madam Malonin Asibi, stated that most victims of domestic and gender-based violence died out of not being able to seek advice or support from the right people, and said the Orange Support Centre was now available to help such people.
"The centre is here to help achieve zero domestic and gender-based violence because most victims are not able to speak up, and as such die out of the pain.
With this centre, the survivors can now call in and seek guidance and counseling from our professional resource persons or just walk to the centre for an in-person talk with our professional resource persons," she stated.
Spread the news
The Head of the UN Unit, Ministry of Finance, Mrs Gladys M. Osabutey, stated that the project was going to give voices to the voiceless who suffered domestic and gender-based violence in the society.
“The absence of wars and political strife does not equate to the absence of violence that women and children suffer at home, in churches and in the society. This does not make our country a peaceful one. A country can only be at peace when there is total absence of domestic and gender-based violence, and that is what the app and the centre have come to achieve,” she stated.
“Available statistics tell only part of the story. It is important for survivors to take advantage of this great initiative and spread the news for others going through the same to be able to come out without fear,” she added.