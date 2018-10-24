Apostolic Pastors’ wives celebrates 10th anniversay

The National Pastors’ Wives Association of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, has climaxed its 10th anniversary celebration in Accra with a call on members to appreciate their basic roles not only as spouses, but also as ministers in spiritual partnership with their husbands.
Speaking on the theme for the celebration, ‘Celebrating the faithfulness of God’, the President of the Apostolic Church, Apostle Peter Okoe Mankralo, underscored the celebration of God’s faithfulness in the lives of pastors’ wives, saying “God is great and a powerful king whose scope of authority is infinite.”
According to him, many people across the world see God as trustworthy in whom their hopes were placed in challenging times, adding that, God’s unflinching love for his people, his supernatural ability to create and provide care for his followers was unflinching for which reason the spouses of pastors needed to celebrate God.
“If you know who God is and what He has done and what He can do, you will not hesitate to lift up your hands in praise of his wonderful name at any opportunity.
I, therefore, see the selected theme of the 10th anniversary a step in the right direction to remind Christians about their primary duty to give thanks unto the Lord,” he added.
According to Apostle Mankralo, God in His mercy, delivered the Israelites from slavery in Egypt and cared for them through their journey in the wilderness to the promised land, and that, the same God would continue to deliver Ghanaians from all manner of adversaries.
Donation
As part of the activities marking the anniversary, the women made donations to several orphanages in Accra.
They also donated blood to the Korle Bu Hospital Blood Bank and presented toiletries, bed-sheets and pillows to the Princess Marie Children’s Hospital all in Accra.
The thanksgiving service was held at the Apostolic Resource, Conference and Retreat Centre at Fafraha near Accra.
It was witnessed by personalities such as the Vice President, Apostle Christian Kwesi Nartey; the General Secretary, Apostle Alex Ofosu; the former President, Apostle John Annan Adotey, and a former General Secretary, Apostle Kwadwo Baiden Denson.