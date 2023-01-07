AOWA open nominations

Ahead of the maiden Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) scheduled for March in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, its organizers have opened nominations.
According to organizers of the much-anticipated event, ASKOF Productions, all is set for the continental awards gala.
The CEO of ASKOF Productions, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum said on her arrival from the host city, Abidjan after a reconnaissance mission: "The prospects look bright, Abidjan can't wait to host the event. My team and l have done what we need to do to deliver a top-notch event during our recent visit. We struck all partnership deals and met with stakeholders to ensure a successful ceremony."
She added: "We are leaving no stone unturned, that is to say, my team and I are going to the drawing board to strategize and make it epochal.
"So, all that one has to do is to nominate any African woman impacting lives in her community or her field of endeavour."
The scheme primarily seeks to celebrate and honour women who are touching lives in diverse ways and impacting communities.
And having been launched successfully in Abuja in 2019, it was shelved due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was originally scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria but with the high demand from the various female organizations in Cote d'Ivoire, the organizers were compelled to stage it there.
The public can nominate individuals by sending their profile and project files to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.