Anloga chief appeals for support

The Dufia of Anloga, Torgbui Zenu, has appealed to the government and private organisations to come to the aid of the community with interventions that will offer jobs to the people to improve living standards in the area.
He said due to the effects of the tidal waves and the attendant displacement of residents, who are mostly into fi shing and farming, alternative employment opportunities had become crucial to contain the seasonal disaster and its effects.
Occasion
Togbui Zenu made the appeal at the launch of the Ghana branch of After My Heart Foundation, a US-based nongovernmental organisation, at Anloga.
Anloga is the capital of the Anloga District in the Volta Region with more than 35,000 residents.
The chiefs and people of the area have since launched an initiative to champion development in the area.
The initiative was given a boost with the launch of the Ghana branch of the US-based NGO, which will focus on the needs of the people, infrastructure development and capacity building.
Among the immediate interests of the foundation is to upgrade the Anloga Health Centre.
Motivation
In an address at the launch of the local chapter of the NGO, Global Founder and President of After My Heart Foundation, Laurent Mbogtep, said they were highly motivated by the resolve of the residents to acquire vocational skills and offer assistance to ensure the projects brought improvements in the economic lives of the people in the area.
He indicated that the tidal waves had affected the people significantly, especially their livelihood, and expressed the hope that the partnership would yield fruitful results by offering alternative livelihood for the inhabitants.
The Anloga District Director of Health Services, Perfect Titiati, said the intervention by the NGO was good news to the health directorate, stressing that most of the workers did not stay there for long due to the poor infrastructure and equipment.
The Chief Executive of the Anloga District Assembly, Seth Yormewu, said government was not oblivious of the challenges of the people, especially the impact of the tidal waves and its attendant problems.
He noted that government alone could not bear the burden of development, and, therefore, needed the support of the public to marshall resources to address the sea defence issue in the area.
The President of the Ghana branch of After My Heart Foundation, James Chamenyi, expressed gratitude to the chiefs and the people of Anloga for their collaboration, and promised to work hard to rewrite the narrative.
He said self initiative was the best way to develop the community and the nation.