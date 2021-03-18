Ankomah-Asare charge the youth to dream

THE Managing Director of Primetime Company Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, has said equal opportunity for all to share ideas is the only way to develop a society and a country as a whole.
She said she believed that the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was one way to inspire the youth and promote education among the youth of the country.
“I grew up on the National Science and Maths Quiz and we used to go watch it after school. After completing Senior High School, I worked on the show and other television programmes produced by Primetime,” she noted.
Madam Ankomah-Asare made these observations when she took her turn at the YLeaders Board series, an educative magazine programme by Accra-based FM station, Y107.9FM, to highlight her life history and how she got into the National Maths and Science Quiz.
The Sekondi native and first daughter of Supreme Court Judge Henrietta Joy Abena Nyarko Mensa-Bonsu believes that her training at Wesley Girls High School was key to her achieving greatness.
“Being appreciative for the training I received at Wesley Girls where I actively participated in the school’s alumni activities and was elected President of the Association on more than one occasion, this left a mark which I have carried for life,” she told her interviewer, Rev. Erskine.
The astute entrepreneur noted that she graduated from watching and working on Primetime to actually running the show, and hence she was a true NSMQ fan.
She challenged the youth to live and pursue their dreams and take the world more seriously.
The Programmes Manager of YFM Accra, Eddy Blay, expressing his views stated: “Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare has been the driving force behind the success of the NSMQ and she has unapologetically set the standard of Maths and Science education very high. I have no doubt that she has inspired many more youths to succeed.”