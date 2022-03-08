Anglican Church honours President, wife

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have been honoured by the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral in Cape Coast for their role in the development of the country.
They were each presented with a Holy Bible and the Bishop's Badge of Honour, which is the highest honour by the Cape Coast Cathedral.
The first couple worshipped at the Cathedral last Sunday as part of activities marking Ghana's 65th independence celebration held in Cape Coast.
In a sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of the Cape Coast Cathedral, Right Rev. Dr Victor Attah-Boafo, called on Ghanaians to pray for the leadership of the country so they would be able to steer affairs of the nation well to turn around various facets of the economy.
He urged the President not to lose focus on the current state of affairs but remain resolute and continue putting in place prudent measures to turn things around for the good of the country.
"God has given you the ability to succeed in all that you do, so do not lose hope and continue working very hard to get the best for all Ghanaians," Rt Rev. Dr Victor Attah-Boafo said.
He commended the President for the prudent strategies he adopted when COVID-19 started in the country which did not only save many lives but the nation in many ways.
The Bishop also commended President Akufo-Addo for the various interventions he had introduced which had helped the nation in diverse ways.
Unity
President Akufo-Addo, in a short message, lauded the leadership of the Anglican Church in the Cape Coast Diocese for honouring them and pledged to continue to work very hard to help the nation bounce back onto its development track.
He called for unity among all Ghanaians and pledged to support the leadership to push the nation's development agenda forward.
Other dignitaries who accompanied the first couple to the church were the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta; the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; a Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, and the immediate past Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng.
As part of activities marking the 65th anniversary of the country, the first couple joined the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral located at Chapel Square in Cape Coast for a thanksgiving church service.
It was during this service that the congregation and the leadership decided to honour the first couple with the highest medal of the diocese.