Anbariya Islamic Institute supports flood victims

The Anbariya Islamic Institute in Tamale has presented relief items valued at GH¢3,854,900 to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for onward distribution to flood victims in the Northern Region.
The assorted items included clothing, food, detergents, building materials, utensils and mats.
Significance
The Leader of the Anbariya Institute, Sheikh Saeed Abubakari Zakaria, said the donation was under the Anbariya Relief Project (ARP) that supported distressed people in disaster situations.
He expressed hope that the items would help lessen the suffering of the flood victims whose properties, including buildings, foodstuffs, farmlands and other personal belongings, were destroyed in the recent floods in the area.
The sheikh said as a Muslim group, they felt the pains of the people and, therefore, decided to appeal to their congregation who willingly donated the items.
“Todays presentation to NADMO is, therefore, in accordance with the teachings and practices of Islam, which enjoins followers to be each other’s keeper in times of difficulties,” he stated.
Sheikh Zakaria urged other Islamic clerics and community leaders to preach more about helping the needy and also take it upon themselves to solicit support for the victims, some of who were still reeling from the effects of the disaster.
He thanked all those who contributed in kind and cash for the victims and prayed for Allah’s blessings upon them.
Assurance
The Northern Regional Director of NADMO, Alhaji Abdallah Hindu, who received the items, gave an assurance that the items would be distributed directly to hard-hit victims in the most affected communities in the region.
He said NADMO was ready to collaborate with institutions such as Anbariya to increase awareness and education of the people in safeguarding their properties against such hazards.
According to him, “we are now shifting our focus from relief distribution to engaging in more proactive measures to prevent people from losing lives and properties anytime disaster occurs”.
Commendation
Alhaji Hindu commended the Anbariya Institute for their kind gesture and appealed to other institutions, organisations and individuals to emulate the example by the Anbariya Sunni Community and donate generously to the victims.
For his part, Vo-Naa Mohammed Abdulai Bawa, the Chief of Voggu, urged NADMO to be proactive in such situations.
He entreated them to ensure that the items were distributed under strict supervision.
