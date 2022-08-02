AMA inaugurates shed at Makola Market

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has inaugurated a new market shed at Makola in Accra, as part of efforts to redevelop markets within the metropolis.
The 31st Makola Market Shed Number Nine, sited at Tudu at the cost GH¢1.25 million, will accommodate 613 traders, some of whom were already trading in the area.
The project included the refurbishment of a conference room at the market.
Makola Market
At the event last Friday, the Chief Executive of AMA, Elizabeth Sackey, said the project was undertaken under a District Development Fund (DDF) programme.
She said earlier in 2019, the assembly constructed three sheds at the market which were in use.
“We have provided this big shed which is very airy for traders, including those seated by the roadside to come in and sell their products comfortably,” she said.
The CEO also said her outfit would be constructing more sheds to transform the market as part of the assembly’s redevelopment agenda.
“Our work here is not done, we are planning to refurbish the Okaishie and Agbogbloshie markets. We are in talks with some organisations to partner us to have more sheds built,” she said.
Ms Sackey expressed appreciation to the market women and all those who offered support in the execution of the project.
She, however, advised traders selling on the pavement to cooperate with the assembly and move into the shed for their safety.
Ms Sackey further urged the traders to maintain the sheds to stand the test of time.
Redevelopment programme
The Quantity Surveyor of the Metro Works Department of AMA, Samuel Lartey Mantey, said the construction of the sheds formed part of the first phase of the assembly’s redevelopment programme.
He said the assembly had also completed the construction of mini shops to accommodate about 50 traders at the market.
“We are putting things in place to ensure that markets within the metropolis are redeveloped to provide comfort and safety for traders,” Mr Mantey added.