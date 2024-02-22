Alleged murder of Jirapa business tycoon sparks outrage and calls for justice

GraphicOnline Feb - 22 - 2024 , 15:56

In a tragic turn of events, the Jirapa Area Youth and Development Association (JAYDA) has been shaken by the alleged murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royale Cosy Hills Hotel in Jirapa, Upper West Region, affectionately known as “Jirapa Dubai”.

The news of Mr. Eric Johnson's untimely demise sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents, JAYDA members, and Ghanaians at large in a state of grief and disbelief.

Mr. Johnson's entrepreneurial acumen had brought significant recognition to Jirapa, elevating its profile on both the local and global stages.

His establishment of the luxurious “Jirapa Dubai” not only boosted tourism in the region but also provided employment opportunities for numerous youths while supporting various community development initiatives.

In a press release issued by JAYDA, the association unequivocally condemned the alleged murder, describing it as a dastardly act that has deeply impacted the entire community.

While acknowledging the progress made by law enforcement in apprehending suspects and initiating legal proceedings, JAYDA urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations to ensure that the perpetrators face the full force of the law.

Mr. Musah W. Cheyuo, President of JAYDA-National, expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy and called for calm as investigations continue.

He emphasized the importance of expediting the investigative process to bring closure to the grieving community and deliver swift justice to those responsible for the crime.

The association appealed to anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies in their efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mr. Johnson's death.

Mr. Sebastian Languon, Secretary of JAYDA-National, echoed these sentiments, urging prompt and voluntary cooperation from all individuals possessing pertinent information.

As the community mourns the loss of a prominent figure, JAYDA remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for Mr. Eric Johnson and ensuring that his legacy of entrepreneurship and philanthropy continues to inspire future generations.