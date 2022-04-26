Alisa Hotels donates to 37 Military Hospital

The Management of Alisa Hotels has donated some relief items to the trauma unit of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
The items — which included bedsheets, pillow cases, sanitisers, bleach, towels, washing powder, among other supplies — were to assist in the provision of basic needs of the unit, and to improve on service delivery to its patients in the hospital.
The Group Sales and Marketing Manager of Alisa Hotel, Esparanza Adjei, who presented the items on behalf of management, stated that it was significant to spread love during the festivities by responding to the needs of people to improve on their lives and alleviate the financial burden of the hospital.
She explained that the items highlighted some of the needs of the unit as requested by the hospital, and expressed the hope that it would bring comfort to the patients on admission.
“It has been a fulfilling exercise, and we look forward to working together with other national facilities to enable them to also share in the Alisa goodwill,” she added.
The Chief Nursing Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, Colonel Fransisca Aba Amakyi, who received the items on behalf of the unit, commended the Alisa Group for the gesture.
Right time
She said the items would go a long way to help in the smooth running of the unit to ensure the comfortability of the patients on admission as the unit recorded the highest turnover in the hospital.
“This is the right thing at the right time, and we are grateful for these items you have given to us today; we would use them for the benefit of the patients on admission here,” she stated.
Colonel Amakyi urged individuals and corporate bodies to support the hospital as a corporate social responsibility to help save lives and achieve their organisational goals.