Akufo-Addo on seven-day tour of 3 northern regions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will from today, July, 19, 2018, to Wednesday, July 25, 2018, embark on a seven-day tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.
The week-long tour will see the President visit the Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Navrongo Central, Builsa North, Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu Gambaga, Walewale, Tamale Central, Karaga, Savelugu, Tolon, Yapei Kusawgu, Damongo, Wa Central, Daffiama/Buise/Issa, and Jirapa constituencies.Follow @Graphicgh
Beginning from the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo, will, in the two-day tour, inspect ongoing work on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road; visit the One village One dam project site at Kuyellingo, in Bongo; inspect ongoing work on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema road; cut the sod for the construction of a new district police headquarters; and interact with chiefs and traditional rulers, amongst others.
While in the Northern Region, from Saturday, July 21, 2018, to Monday, July 23, 2018, he is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Nasia-Janga road; inspect ongoing works on the Nalerigu/Gambaga town roads; cut the sod for the One village One dam Integrated Agriculture with Renewable Energy for Poverty Eradication (IAREPE) project in Savelugu; cut the sod for the construction of a district hospital in Tolon, and also inspect ongoing works on a warehouse there as well.
The President will also commission the Motor King Assembly Plant at Lamashegu, cut the sod for the construction of an accident and emergency centre at Yapei/Kusawgu, and interact with the chiefs and traditional rulers in Damongo, Buknkrugu, and Nalerigu/Gambaga.
In the Upper West Region, the President is expected to inaugurate the new Upper West Regional House of Chiefs building; inaugurate the new library/Amatrol laboratory complex of the Wa Polytechnic; inspect ongoing works on the multi-purpose youth development centre in Wa; inspect ongoing works on the Wa-Han road; and inaugurate projects at the Ullo Senior High School in Jirapa.