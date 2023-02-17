Akotokyir churches raise money for education fund

The Local Council of Churches at Akotokyir, a suburb of Cape Coast, has held a thanksgiving and fundraising service aimed at establishing an education fund for the vicinity.
At the service last Sunday, GH¢4,600 was raised as a foundational amount for the fund.
The initiative supported by its Mpuntuhen, Nana Kojo Nyarko Arhin I, who is also the acting Chief of Akotokyir, is to support the community’s youth through school.
The service was held as part of programmes lined up, including fasting and prayers, a clean-up and a float through the community.
According to the organisers, the creation of the fund was informed by the rise in truancy, which was affecting the community’s efforts at increasing the level of literacy among its youth, due to financial problems.
Some brilliant youth are also not able to continue their education due to financial challenges.
Consequently, the annual thanksgiving service was held to help raise funds for an educational fund that would assist underprivileged yet brilliant pupils and students of the area through school.
It is also to motivate other students within the community to take their studies seriously.
Preaching the sermon at the service, the Chairperson of the local Council of Churches, Rev. Dora Aidoo, indicated that with unity everything was possible to achieve.
She said coming together as churches to raise funds to support education was indicative of the commitment to the well-being of the people in the community and a show of the love of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Rev. Prof. Ernest Teye of the Apostolic Church-Royal Basilica at Akotokyir, who is also a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, stated that the benefits of education on the individual, families and communities were immense, adding that money must not be a limitation to education.
Unearthing talents
He said many talents and abilities were unearthed through education and it was important that the community helped to get many of its youth through education, adding that marshalling resources together was the right thing to do.
He further observed that needy children and youth had to be assisted to have education or employable skills that would support them in the future, so they did not become a threat to society.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Nana Arhin said he was hopeful the fund would bring an end to complaints of many pupils who were disinterested in school due to the lack of support.
“Often, there are complaints by pupils over their parents’ inability to buy them books, school uniforms, pay their fees and buy other essential education needs and this is worrying.
The fund will help cater for such needs,” he stated.