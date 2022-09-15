Aisha Huang's lawyer reveals that she's married to a Chinese-educated Ghanaian

The lawyer for Aisha Huang, the Chinese national accused of engaging in illegal mining, says his client is married to a Ghanaian businessman.
According to him, Ms. Huang’s husband holds a Master’s degree from a Chinese University.
“I know she is married to a Ghanaian," Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey, the lawyer for the accused person said in an interview on Citi FM Wednesday (September 14, 2022).
He added: "I know this because of her Ghanaian husband, a businessman in Kumasi and a master’s degree holder from a Chinese University. He came to my office to engage me as a lawyer.”
Ms Huang is currently standing trial with three other Chinese nationals; Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.
They have been charged with mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.
Bail denied
When the case was called Wednesday (September 14, 2022), their lawyer, Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey pleaded for bail, but the court declined.
Aisha Huang and the three other Chinese nationals – Jojng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun - have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Huang was arrested through a National Security operation after she reportedly sneaked into the country to again undertake illegal mining activity, according to the prosecution.
The court after declining the application for bail remanded them to police custody re-appear on September 27, 2022.
