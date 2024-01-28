Agogo Presby Women get early grade resource centre

Graphic.com.gh Jan - 28 - 2024 , 06:44

Sabre Education, an international non-governmental organization in collaboration with Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education (APWCE), has inaugurated an Early Grade Resource Centre at Agogo in the Ashanti region to scale up quality early childhood education.

The centre, among other things, is to help build student-teachers' capabilities, empower them, and transform lives.

The cost of the project is, however, under wraps.

The facility, which is the fifth in the country, is for the benefit of students and teachers and comes with an initial supply of teaching and learning resources as well as a multimedia element and advanced technology.

Purpose

The Director of Programs of Sabre Education, Mr. James Ayando, explained that early childhood education was a priority for the organization, and it was important to invest in the sector.

It is to create an accessible space where the next generation of early-grade teachers can develop innovative and engaging resources, foster an environment that inspires students to learn through play.

The centre will enable teachers to hone their skills and teaching techniques, share ideas, and apply their knowledge in a practical context.

Mr. Ayanda said the establishment of such resource centres for play-based learning aligns with Sabre Education’s overarching strategy to elevate training in early-grade education for all of Ghana’s early-grade student teachers.

He told the management of the school to practice a maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the facility.

Principal

According to the Principal of APWCE, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Grace Sintim Adasi, the resource centre will inspire, guide, and equip students with the necessary tools to excel academically and thrive in their personal development.

She emphasized that the facility was not merely a physical space with books and materials but a place where its dedicated faculty members can access professional development opportunities, exchange ideas, and refine their teaching methodologies.

“The impact of this early-grade resource centre extends beyond the boundaries of our college, and through partnerships with Sabre Education, we can, therefore, make a lasting difference in the lives of our student-teachers,” she added.

Rev. Dr. Mrs. Adasi thanked Sabre Education for its commitment, dedication, and support.

She commended its staff for their effort as well as student-teachers and advised that they embrace the opportunities it presents and reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality education and empowering young learners.