AGA pushing for more women in the mining industry

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, is rolling out a policy to achieve gender equality in the industry by encouraging women and girls to pursue science education.
It includes a number of support systems aimed at demystifying the fear associated with the study of the sciences in line with achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goal five to achieve gender equality and to empower women and girls.
International Day
The Senior Sustainability Manager of AGA, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, announced at this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
The seventh in the series was under the theme: "Equity, diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites us."
It sought to galvanise a collective action towards recognising the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries but also as agents of change.
In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly declared February 11, as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015.
Equity
Mr Baidoo said gender equality with an emphasis on science was even more critical for societal advancement.
"Over the past decades, the global community has made a lot of effort in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science.
"Yet women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science," he said.
The day was organised in collaboration with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, the Obuasi Municipal Directorate of Education and Obuasi Secondary Technical Senior High School.
Vision
Mr Baidoo said AngloGold Ashanti's vision has required that it create and maintained an aligned and integrated workplace with an underlying all-inclusive culture based on shared values.
"Our value of leaving communities with a sustainable future, through the promotion of fundamental human rights and contributing to building productive, respectful, and mutually beneficial partnerships is in sync with our vision and undoubtedly highlights our commitment to promote diversity and inclusion not only at our workplace but also in our communities," he said.
Plan
"We are currently in the process of finalising a new socio-economic development that provides a longer-term Social Investment keeping in mind the longer life-of-mine.
"Our new Scio-economic Development Plan will provide for a significant investment in the areas of Science, Engineering, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) and especially promoting girls’ participation in these areas.
Bridging the gap
On her part, the Municipal Girls Coordinator, Cecilia Mensah, urged girls to be intrinsically motivated to take up STEM-related programs.
"Though there are signs that we are making headway, we still believe that there are gaps which need to be bridged. Girls must not be scared to take up STEM-related courses and professions," she said.
Value addition
A Metallurgical Superintendent at AGA, Margaret Aniawu-Asumakah, one of the resource persons, asked girls and women to add value to what they do.
Mrs Aniawu-Asumakah who was recently adjudged the Female Mining Professional of the Year at the Seventh Ghana Mining Industry Awards held last year said ladies should have confidence in their abilities and recognise that they were not in competition with men but rather work hard to achieve their potential to the fullest.