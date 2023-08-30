After 32 years of ministry: Church of Pentecost International Missions Director retires

Esther Somuah Aug - 30 - 2023 , 07:37

After 32 years of service in the Church of Pentecost (CoP), the immediate-past International Missions Director and Area Head of the Haatso Area, Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi-Addo, has retired from active ministry.

In celebrating his remarkable dedication to his calling, a retirement service has been held in honour of him and his wife, Elizabeth, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Atomic.

The service was attended by the leadership of the CoP, including the Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, who presided over the service; the former Chairman, Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, as well as other ministers, both retired and in active service, from across the world.

Also in attendance was the family of the retired minister.

Mission accomplished

In his sermon titled: "A mission-accomplished soldier deserves well done," the Director of the Men's Ministry of the COP, Apostle Vincent Anane Denteh, said that Jesus had sent Christians into the world just as the Father sent Him to accomplish a mission; there was, therefore, the need to strive to get to the place where the mission was accomplished.

He commended Apostle Gyesi-Addo for his dedication to duty, commitment and diligence that saw him play a key role in the Church’s quest to propagate the gospel around the world.

He also commended Mrs Gyesi-Addo for her role and support.

In a special message of congratulations, Apostle. Prof. Opoku-Onyinah described Apostle Gyesi-Addo as "slow but sure and one who diligently executed his roles to the letter”.

Additionally, the Haatso Area and the General Council of the church paid glowing tribute to the Apostle and Mrs Gyesi-Addo and wished them well in their retirement.

Ministry

Born on December 26, 1958, Apostle Gyesi-Addo accepted the call into full-time ministry of The Church of Pentecost in April 1991 at Darkuman, Accra, during the tenure of then Pastor J. O. Amaniampong as District Pastor (now a retired Prophet).

He was posted to the church’s headquarters as the first Administrative Secretary and Personal Assistant to the first International Missions Director, Apostle Prof. Opoku-Onyinah, now retired, and served concurrently at Twereboa Assembly in the Odorkor District as the first Resident Minister from 1991-1994.

From January to September 1994, he had the opportunity to study at the Pentecost Bible School in Madina, Accra.

He rose to become an Apostle in 2007 and Area Head in 2021.

Apostle Gyesi-Addo served at various stations, including Agona Nsaba – (1994-1995); PIWC, Tema (2002-2003); Tema South (now Greenwich Meridian District, 2003-2007); CoP Headquarters as International Missions Director (IMD) from 2011-2021 and finally at Haatso as Area Head from 2021-2023.

As an international minister, he served in Senegal as Missionary and National Head (1995-1998) and headed the Missions Office assignments for Togo and Niger (1998-1999) from where he was again posted to Switzerland as Missionary and National Head (1999-2002).