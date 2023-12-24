AfroFuture Foundation and UNICEF join forces

Kweku Zurek Dec - 24 - 2023 , 22:47

In a promising collaboration, the AfroFuture Foundation and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have pledged to work together for the improvement of Ghanaian children's well-being.

Announced during the recent "Bridging the Gap: Diaspora Dialogue Brunch" on December 23, 2023, in Accra, this partnership aims to address challenges in education, sanitation, and empowerment.

Leveraging its vibrant platform, AfroFuture, renowned for its popular music festival, will promote and facilitate UNICEF's activities in Ghana. This includes a robust social media campaign to garner support for crucial initiatives.

A significant commitment from AfroFuture involves funding the construction of at least 30 sanitary facilities across the country. This addresses a critical need, considering that only one in five Ghanaian households currently have access to their own toilets.

Beyond sanitation, the partnership seeks to enhance educational outcomes for Ghanaian children. The AfroFuture Foundation, with a history of educational initiatives since 2017, plans to introduce the Women's Empowerment Scholarship.

Both organizations have expressed their dedication to achieving long-term impact. Ken Agyapong Jnr., co-founder of AfroFuture, emphasized the platform's reach and the desire to connect Ghanaians in the diaspora with opportunities to contribute to positive change.

Fiachra McAsey, Deputy Representative for UNICEF Ghana, highlighted the need for increased private sector and philanthropic involvement in initiatives for children.

This collaboration between AfroFuture and UNICEF represents a promising stride towards a brighter future for Ghanaian children.

By addressing essential needs in sanitation, education, and empowerment, the partnership aims to create lasting positive change. As Ken Agyapong Jnr. stated, "When people come from the diaspora, they always want to help out. So through this partnership, we can reach such people and work with UNICEF and other organizations to help."

Gifty Boakye, Director of the AfroFuture Foundation, mentioned that since 2017, the foundation had invested in providing quality education, food drives, and uplifting underserved communities across Africa.

Ms. Boakye added that the foundation had launched a Women's Empowerment Scholarship, providing funding to young girls in Ghana. The foundation will award 25,000 cedis each to three young female applicants at this year's AfroFuture Festival in Accra.