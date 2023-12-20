2023 Accra Children’s Choir carols concert slated for December 23

Get ready for a night of captivating performances as the Accra Children’s Choir takes center stage for their annual Christmas Concert at the Kairos Hall, Action Chapel International on December 23, 2023, starting at 4PM.

This event promises to be an enchanting blend of traditional Christmas carols, celebration of music, fun and a sprinkle of festive surprises for patrons.

Witness the vibrant energy and musical talent of young singers, as they pour out their hearts into every joyous note of the season.

"There's something truly special about hearing children sing Christmas carols," Ella Duncan-Williams King, the Director of the choir said.

"Their enthusiasm and sincerity create a pure and magical atmosphere that's guaranteed to touch the hearts of all ages."