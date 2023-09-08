A look at Supreme Court appointments since 1993

Suleiman Mustapha Sep - 08 - 2023 , 16:27

The Daily Graphic walks down memory lane to list the various appointments to the Supreme Court since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

So far, the first President of the Fourth Republic, Mr Jerry John Rawlings appointed 11 judges to the Supreme Court, John Kufuor appointed 17, Professor John Evans Atta-Mills appointed three persons to the apex court while John Mahama appointed four persons to the Supreme Court and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed 17 judges to the apex court.

Below is the table of appointements to the Supreme Court by the President of the Fourth Republic so far.

Paul Baffoe-Bonney — Appointed by Kufuor in June 2008

Vida Akoto-Bamfo — Appointed by Mills in October 2009

Yaw Appau — Appointed by Mahama in June 2015

Nene-Amegatcher — Appointed by Akufo-Addo in October 2018