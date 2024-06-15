8 Law students receive Lebanese Community scholarships

Daily Graphic Jun - 15 - 2024 , 13:01

Eight final-year students at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, have been awarded scholarships by the Lebanese Community in Ghana for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The beneficiaries were Julius Boateng, Eugenia Ewusi Mensah, Gbedey Davina Seyram, Martin Waana-Ang, Accorley Ann Esinam, Agborly Divine Selase, Maame Akua Anima Ofori Atta and Michael Kwame Asabre.

This year’s event was held on the premises of the Lebanese Embassy, where the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, received the delegation from the Ghana School of Law.

The ceremony was graced by the Head of the Legal Department of the Ghana School of Law, Nina Sackey; the Students Affairs Officer of the Law School, Dr Georgina Ahorbo; a representative of the Lebanese community, among others.

“This event marks a pivotal milestone in the academic journey of our scholarship recipients, recognising their hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence,” Mr Kheir said.

Achievements

“Your achievements are a testament to your perseverance, intellectual curiosity and passion for the field of law,” he added, stressing that their academic success was proof of their readiness to take on responsibility in the field of Law.

Mr Kheir urged the beneficiaries to uphold the ethics of the legal profession to surmount challenges that characterised the field.

“As you move forward in your academic and professional careers, remember the importance of integrity, empathy and resilience. The path of Law is not always easy, and you will face challenges that test your resolve. However, it is in these moments that your character will shine the brightest,” he stated.

He also challenged the beneficiaries to be advocate for the vulnerable in society and fight for the weak.

“Use the knowledge and skills you have gained to be advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves, to fight for justice in the face of adversity, and to make a positive impact on the world around you,” he added.

Dr Ahorbo lauded the ambassador and the Lebanese Community for the gesture, especially their consistency in sponsoring students from the institution.

“This is not the first time you’re awarding our students scholarships. You have been consistent. The promise is that we will not let you down,” Dr Ahorbo said.

“The students will make you proud. I am optimistic that the relationship between the embassy and the Ghana School of Law will continue to grow,” she added.

Community

One of the beneficiary students, Ms Ofori Atta, thanked the ambassador and the community for the generous gesture and promised that they would honour the confidence reposed in them.

“We are grateful for this scholarship and promise to make you proud. We hope that our successors will maintain the standards to keep the scholarship going,” she said.

Since 2013, the Lebanese scholarship programme has supported Ghanaian students in Media and Law disciplines, covering the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UNIMAC)-Ghana

Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana.

However, in 2020, the Lebanese Community expanded the scheme to include students at the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts, both at the University of Ghana.

Also, students in Film and Television, Public Relations, and Translation faculties at the UNIMAC-GIJ have been added to the scheme.

Earlier this year, the community celebrated the 10th anniversary of the scholarship with a seed capital of GH¢100,000 being presented for the Lebanese Alumni Network (LESAN) to undertake projects.