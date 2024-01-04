75th Annual New Year School at Legon to open Jan 9, 2024

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Jan - 04 - 2024 , 14:59

The Annual New Year School and Conference is set to open at the Great Hall and the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Spearheaded by the School of Continuing and Distance Education of the College of Education at the University of Ghana, the 75th edition of the Annual New Year School and Conference is on the theme: "Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology And Embracing Humanism For Sustainable Development."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to open the conference.

It will also bring together other dignitaries including, the Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse; the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo; Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful and Vice-Rector, Research Tallinn University, Professor Katrin Niglas.

The Annual New Year School is also expected to gather academics, policymakers, business leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to recognise the unprecedented challenges faced by institutions and the need to develop resilience, adapt to leverage on technology and promote human values and dignity.

The conference will be held in-person and virtually and is expected to close on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Conference

The conference will actively discuss how to nurture resilience by adopting technology and embracing humanism to promote sustainable development for the country and other continents.

It will also explore ways of leveraging on digital economy and strengthen digital literacy in the face of rapidly evolving technology for the promotion of sustainable growth among other topics.

The deliberations at the conference will be documented and presented to the appropriate authorities for policy interventions.