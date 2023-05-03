60+ Foundation launches ‘Age with a smile’ project for the aged

GraphicOnline May - 03 - 2023 , 16:02

A non-governmental organization (NGO) called the 60+ Foundation has launched a relief project aimed at providing healthcare benefits, financial assistance, accommodation, and other forms of support to persons aged 60 and above.

The project, which is named "Age with a Smile," is expected to bring hope to the elderly population as they approach retirement.

The President of the 60+ Foundation, Felix Osom Boafo, explained that the project was inspired by an encounter he had with an elderly man on the streets of East Legon.

He noted that the neglect of the aged in society is often attributed to superstitious beliefs that they are witches and wizards, which leaves them living in abject poverty.

The 60+ Foundation aims to address this issue by providing specialized care services, including health screening, home-based nursing, food hampers, clothing, and recreational facilities.

The project will first begin in the Adentan Municipality and subsequently be replicated in other parts of Ghana, with a facility that will contain a clinic, two pharmacies, a restaurant, a cinema, a grooming center, a physiotherapy center, a gym, counseling rooms, mentorship offices, a recreational area, and guest rooms.

These services will be provided to the elderly once every month upon identification.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Daniel Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah, commended the 60+ Foundation for the initiative and urged community members to support the project as the Adentan Municipality has an aging population.